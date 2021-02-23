Lightstreams Trading Down 53.1% This Week (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 53.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lightstreams has a market cap of $319,398.12 and approximately $810.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00054817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $313.54 or 0.00673765 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00029493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00037444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00056258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00035723 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

Lightstreams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.