LikeCoin (LIKE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28,757.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market cap of $9.08 million and $28,757.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00053557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.65 or 0.00704098 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00031589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00038043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00057912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,059.83 or 0.04346872 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,018,429,767 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,877,812 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

