Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Down 6%

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.43. 7,377,853 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 6,773,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLNW. DA Davidson cut Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. Research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $100,499.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,639 shares of company stock valued at $454,020. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Limelight Networks by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,071,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,787 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Limelight Networks by 8.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,487,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 528,658 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Limelight Networks by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Limelight Networks by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 107,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

