Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Shares Down 7.4%

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) shares were down 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 649,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,407,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMNL shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bloom Burton cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $160.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $2,374,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

