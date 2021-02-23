Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock Position Increased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,512 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Lincoln National worth $12,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $2,523,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $533,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.