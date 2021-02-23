Lincoln Park Bancorp. (NASDAQ:LPBC) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Lincoln Park Bancorp. (NASDAQ:LPBC) traded up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. 510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.

Lincoln Park Bancorp. Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPBC)

Lincoln Park Bancorp. operates as the holding company for Lincoln 1st Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and saving accounts, such as passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, statement savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, holiday and vacation club accounts, student saver accounts, interest bearing now checking accounts, New Jersey consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

