Linear 1-Day Volume Hits $12.27 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Linear token can now be bought for about $0.0589 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Linear has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market cap of $129.07 million and $12.27 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.94 or 0.00729957 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00031499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00037294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00057538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,175.39 or 0.04603544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,190,892,250 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

Linear Token Trading

Linear can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

