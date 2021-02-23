LINKA (LINKA) Market Cap Hits $1.49 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. LINKA has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $24,311.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00054817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.54 or 0.00673765 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00029493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00037444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00056258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00035723 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

LINKA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.