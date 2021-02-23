LINKA (LINKA) Price Hits $0.0024

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One LINKA coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. LINKA has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $21,236.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LINKA has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

LINKA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

