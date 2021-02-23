Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.09

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 1402648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.45 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.