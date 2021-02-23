Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Trading Down 5.1%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.85. 738,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 613,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Liquid Media Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liquid Media Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Liquid Media Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers gaming, visual effects (VFX), and production services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.