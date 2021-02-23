LiquidApps Market Capitalization Reaches $12.49 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $12.49 million and $8,746.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00035204 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,054,805,982 coins and its circulating supply is 707,232,872 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

