Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Hits $0.0283 on Top Exchanges

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 26.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 47% against the US dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $63,728.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.29 or 0.00492381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00069992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 111.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00081748 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.67 or 0.00501051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00054940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00074120 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.