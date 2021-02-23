Liquidity Network Price Reaches $0.0257 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 49.5% against the dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $60,233.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $223.16 or 0.00466617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00069569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00079750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00057633 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 121.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.44 or 0.00506933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00072521 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

