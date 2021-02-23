Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Down 10.4%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) shares traded down 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $15.97. 1,030,233 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 422,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $557.72 million, a P/E ratio of -142.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. Research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $43,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $612,150.00. Insiders have sold 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032 in the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

