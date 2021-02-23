Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $2.84 on Top Exchanges

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Lisk has a market cap of $361.84 million and approximately $78.78 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $2.84 or 0.00005642 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019362 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00010818 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001619 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,286,380 coins and its circulating supply is 127,351,142 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

