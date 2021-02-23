Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 26.5% This Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Lisk has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00005269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $316.53 million and approximately $80.50 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00018197 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010211 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001713 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,281,340 coins and its circulating supply is 127,346,102 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

