Litecoin Plus Price Down 32.4% Over Last 7 Days (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $138,556.63 and $318.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,358.05 or 1.00033135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00040898 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00130552 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

