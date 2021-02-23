Litecoin Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $180.87 or 0.00361958 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion and $11.20 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003203 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,543,078 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

