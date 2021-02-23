Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $18.49. 7,322,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 8,596,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 47.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 81.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

