Lition Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $432,626.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, Lition has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. Lition has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $432,626.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,434.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,612.06 or 0.03196328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $182.74 or 0.00362336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.84 or 0.01066414 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.87 or 0.00445856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.29 or 0.00385229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.69 or 0.00259119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00024083 BTC.

About Lition

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

