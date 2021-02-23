Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.76-1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $418-432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.87 million.Littelfuse also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.76-1.92 EPS.

Shares of LFUS traded down $11.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.21. The company had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,139. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $287.92.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Littelfuse from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $82,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,510 shares in the company, valued at $71,653,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,812,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,869 shares of company stock worth $11,730,274. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.