Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Livent (NYSE:LTHM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James downgraded Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Shares of LTHM opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Livent by 5,645.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

