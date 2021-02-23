Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Down 7.3%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) fell 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $18.86. 5,825,807 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 4,175,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LTHM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -207.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. Equities analysts expect that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Livent by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

