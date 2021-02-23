Livewire Ergogenics (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Livewire Ergogenics shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 14,035,369 shares changing hands.

About Livewire Ergogenics (OTCMKTS:LVVV)

Livewire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on acquiring and managing real estate properties to produce organic cannabinoid products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. It develops hand-crafted, organic cannabis products. The Company is based in Anaheim, California.

