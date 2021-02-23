Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Trading Down 9.7%

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s stock price was down 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 1,506,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,313,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.99 million and a P/E ratio of -9.98.

About Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China. It provides podcasts and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices.

