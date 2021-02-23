loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Down 9.8%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s share price fell 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.17 and last traded at $19.04. 769,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,450,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

