LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $244.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,949,714 coins and its circulating supply is 51,736,937 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

