Longboat Energy plc (LBE.L) (LON:LBE) Shares Up 6.1%

Longboat Energy plc (LBE.L) (LON:LBE)’s share price shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80.75 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.02). 89,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 44,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.96).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 83.28.

Longboat Energy plc (LBE.L) Company Profile (LON:LBE)

Longboat Energy plc intends to focus on the North Sea oil and gas industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

