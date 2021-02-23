Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 128,862 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,862 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,862 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $130,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.72.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.65. The stock had a trading volume of 124,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,356,229. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.76. The stock has a market cap of $383.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.