Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 404,735 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,959,667 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,735 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.25% of The TJX Companies worth $202,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,681,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,224,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342,126 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.31.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.93. 62,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,570. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a PE ratio of 115.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

