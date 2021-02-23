Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $331,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 64.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $45.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,008.76. 26,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,420. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,913.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,700.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

