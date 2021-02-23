Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.60% of MarketAxess worth $130,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. CWM LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 34,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total value of $2,185,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,439.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $26,058,763 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKTX traded down $11.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $530.02. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $542.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.16.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

