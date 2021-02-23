Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 273,988 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418,563 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,988 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.09% of NIKE worth $200,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in NIKE by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $216,354,000 after buying an additional 571,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in NIKE by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,326,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Shares of NKE traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.50. 153,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,287,014. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.43. The firm has a market cap of $208.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

