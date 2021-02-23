Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 281,480 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 147.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 281,480 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.91% of SVB Financial Group worth $183,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.60.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock worth $19,179,592 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $539.89. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,155. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

