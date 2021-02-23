Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,295 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.75% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $182,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of ARE stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $165.80. 1,322,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $179.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.75 and its 200 day moving average is $166.59.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.