Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338,048 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 2.17% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $147,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.03. 48,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,911. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63.

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

