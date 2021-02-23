Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.42% of The Trade Desk worth $158,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after acquiring an additional 445,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after acquiring an additional 128,628 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk stock traded down $92.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $752.73. 8,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $816.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $690.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.46, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.53, for a total transaction of $1,432,985.44. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 46,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,625,311.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 28,722 shares in the company, valued at $25,016,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,592 shares of company stock worth $155,572,080 over the last 90 days. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $741.90.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

