Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $166.95 Million Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,634 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.51% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $166,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 38.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 59.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 105.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.20. 3,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,274. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $249.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.07.

In related news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,403.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $449,533.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,541.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $19,183,048. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.