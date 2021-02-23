Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $195.38 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,205 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $195,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 6,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Swedbank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,501,396 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $517,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 330,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $115,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 897,273 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $314,656,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $328.78. The company had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,442. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.10. The company has a market cap of $311.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

