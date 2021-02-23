Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $205.98 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,073 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 40,669 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.5% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $205,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 8.6% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Facebook by 13.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.92. 10,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,207,424. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.83, for a total transaction of $11,806,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,384,833 shares of company stock worth $374,590,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

