Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $267.25 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810,684 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up about 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.66% of Pinterest worth $267,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Pinterest by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.26. 220,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,421,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of -115.56 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.56.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $6,963,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,824,089 shares of company stock valued at $132,764,591 over the last ninety days.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

