Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 658,243 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,243 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.14% of Total worth $155,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter worth $55,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter worth $58,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80. Total Se has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $46.31.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.9583 dividend. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

