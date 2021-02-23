Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 99,319 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 226.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,319 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.36% of CoStar Group worth $132,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,770,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $20.73 on Tuesday, hitting $855.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,567. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $952.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.67 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $903.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $871.76. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

