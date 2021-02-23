Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.42% of RingCentral worth $141,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,513,981,000 after buying an additional 93,899 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,116,000 after buying an additional 163,060 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 526,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,652,000 after buying an additional 84,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after buying an additional 364,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.17.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $35.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $362.92. 4,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,080. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $396.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.05 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total value of $5,150,934.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.13, for a total transaction of $2,878,730.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,723,678.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,195 shares of company stock valued at $55,038,088. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

