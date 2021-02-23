Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,556,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,666 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Coca-Cola worth $140,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,287,568. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.