Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Lear makes up approximately 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 2.45% of Lear worth $233,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lear by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Lear by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEA traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,658. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.08.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEA. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

