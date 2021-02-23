Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 19,793 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,793 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $167,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after purchasing an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $97,621,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $55,131,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,473,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,664,158.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 261,466 shares of company stock valued at $96,455,299 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $13.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.12. 4,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,895. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $406.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $379.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 113.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

