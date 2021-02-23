Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 46,514 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,514 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $246,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,878,000 after acquiring an additional 382,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 349,559 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 205,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3,842.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 147,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,574,000 after acquiring an additional 143,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.66. 1,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,793. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $227.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.66 and its 200 day moving average is $180.19.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.91.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $214,695.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,625,695. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

