Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 47,364 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,448,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,364 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Texas Instruments worth $237,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after buying an additional 35,204 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.88. The stock had a trading volume of 39,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $181.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

